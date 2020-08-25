Wharton Business Group LLC Has $12.53 Million Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,313 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up 1.2% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wharton Business Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $12,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $87,857,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,903,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7,205.2% during the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,735,000 after buying an additional 1,328,287 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 8,299.8% during the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,612,000 after buying an additional 1,215,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,130,000.

PFF remained flat at $$36.69 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,872,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,499. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.72.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

