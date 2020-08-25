Wharton Business Group LLC Has $17.45 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Wharton Business Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,481 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wharton Business Group LLC owned 2.69% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $17,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,414,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,382 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 601,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after acquiring an additional 24,665 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,071,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 197,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the period.

Shares of PWV stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.09. The company had a trading volume of 38,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,161. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $42.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average is $34.17.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

