Wharton Business Group LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Wharton Business Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IGSB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,209,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,046. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average is $53.88. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.08.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.