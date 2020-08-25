Wharton Business Group LLC Has $32 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,811 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 3.1% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $32,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 526.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,944,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,099,000 after buying an additional 9,198,936 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 110.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,016,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,324 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,555,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,465,000 after purchasing an additional 972,646 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $65,229,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 241.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 897,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,898,000 after purchasing an additional 634,970 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.91. The stock had a trading volume of 725,382 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average of $72.76.

