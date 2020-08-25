Wharton Business Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,433,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Bank ETF makes up 5.3% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wharton Business Group LLC owned approximately 7.97% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $54,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBWB. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 582.7% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.86. The company had a trading volume of 686,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,400. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $59.14.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.