Wharton Business Group LLC Takes $2.86 Million Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000. Wharton Business Group LLC owned 2.70% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,389,000.

IHAK traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 81,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,198. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06.

