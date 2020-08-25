Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s previous close.

WSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Williams-Sonoma from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of WSM stock traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.36. The company had a trading volume of 80,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,507. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $101.73.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Grace Puma Whiteford sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $529,792.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,416.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,262,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,566,560.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,742 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,328 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.