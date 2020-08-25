WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Stock Price Down 0%

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) shares were down 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.11 and last traded at $25.11. Approximately 297,677 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 837,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 199,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the second quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 50.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 241,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 80,691 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 144.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 30.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

