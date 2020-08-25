WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.92 and last traded at $41.88. 516,537 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 333,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $32.48.

