WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NYSEARCA:WCLD) Shares Up 1.7%

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NYSEARCA:WCLD)’s stock price shot up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.92 and last traded at $41.88. 516,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 333,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.18.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCLD. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,289,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

