Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Paychex by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 38,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $2,848,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,247. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.44.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.