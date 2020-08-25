Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $33.32 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 3.5% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $33,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in American Express by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 38,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 7.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in American Express by 15.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 122,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.71.

AXP traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.05. 2,945,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,816,683. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.21. The company has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.