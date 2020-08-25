Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 1,027 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 4.2% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $40,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the second quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Nomura raised their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

HD stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.13. 2,852,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,308,347. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $290.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

