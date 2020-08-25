Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 15,822 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 15,822 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 3.1% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $29,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,603,422,000 after acquiring an additional 34,605,876 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775,072 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 6,072.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 17,902,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $615,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612,726 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $730,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,713,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,193,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685,945 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,412,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,151,316. The company has a market cap of $196.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average is $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.41.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

