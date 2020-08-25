Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $60.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,674,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,835,452. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average of $92.34. The stock has a market cap of $92.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

