Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $345.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,003,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,579. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $345.60.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

