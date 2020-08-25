Wownero Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0505 or 0.00000445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. Wownero has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $164,548.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00125117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.32 or 0.01678501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00188704 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000203 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008836 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org.

Wownero Coin Trading

Wownero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

