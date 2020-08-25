Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading Down 6% This Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $351.36 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for $11,408.61 or 1.00808118 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00071566 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002800 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000882 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00171535 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003579 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 30,798 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

