Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) to post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Wright Medical Group’s earnings. Wright Medical Group reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.63 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wright Medical Group.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMGI. TheStreet upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Wright Medical Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.15. The stock had a trading volume of 803,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wright Medical Group has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, insider Tim Lanier sold 2,299 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $67,567.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Lightman sold 1,526 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $46,024.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,541 shares of company stock worth $462,749 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 299.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 104.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 124.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 53.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

