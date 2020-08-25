Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Shares Sold by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Wright Medical Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Wright Medical Group worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMGI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.15. 1,141,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,673. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.44, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wright Medical Group NV has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $30.66.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

In other Wright Medical Group news, SVP Jennifer S. Walker sold 2,110 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $62,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tim Lanier sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $67,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,541 shares of company stock valued at $462,749. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

