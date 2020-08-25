X-CASH (XCASH) Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $60,185.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000449 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00044050 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000498 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 56,481,147,498 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.