Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Downgraded by Argus

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XEL. Mizuho upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.88.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at $25,795,180.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $911,217,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $170,375,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 337.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,991,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,451 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1,553.1% during the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 807,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,494,000 after purchasing an additional 759,020 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 187.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,731,000 after purchasing an additional 678,675 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

