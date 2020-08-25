Xriba (XRA) Price Up 39.7% Over Last Week

Xriba (CURRENCY:XRA) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, Xriba has traded up 39.7% against the US dollar. Xriba has a market cap of $1.20 million and $108.00 worth of Xriba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xriba token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Xriba alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.63 or 0.00745958 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00013215 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005356 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00037330 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000154 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.00 or 0.00687591 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Xriba Profile

Xriba (XRA) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2015. Xriba’s total supply is 275,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,109,872 tokens. Xriba’s official website is xriba.com. Xriba’s official Twitter account is @xribapay.

Buying and Selling Xriba

Xriba can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xriba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xriba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xriba using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xriba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xriba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.