XRP Trading Down 9.2% This Week (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One XRP coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00002439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay, Cryptomate, Zebpay and CoinBene. XRP has a market cap of $12.43 billion and approximately $1.40 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XRP has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00124567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.09 or 0.01675959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00188890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00148821 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP launched on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,900,966 coins and its circulating supply is 44,942,589,751 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Koineks, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, BTC Trade UA, B2BX, Ovis, Braziliex, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Indodax, Vebitcoin, BTC Markets, Exmo, Coinrail, Gatehub, Coinbe, Gate.io, CoinEgg, Upbit, Bitlish, LakeBTC, RippleFox, HitBTC, Korbit, CoinFalcon, DragonEX, OpenLedger DEX, Sistemkoin, Altcoin Trader, ZB.COM, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Coinhub, Bitinka, Instant Bitex, CoinBene, Stellarport, Bitsane, Bittrex, Kraken, Independent Reserve, Binance, Koinex, Poloniex, Covesting, Bitbank, BitMarket, FCoin, Coinsquare, Cryptohub, GOPAX, Bitfinex, Bitso, Liquid, BCEX, WazirX, DigiFinex, BitFlip, Bitbns, Coinsuper, C2CX, Tripe Dice Exchange, Coindeal, Huobi, BX Thailand, BtcTurk, OTCBTC, CEX.IO, Bitstamp, Cryptomate, Fatbtc, Bits Blockchain, MBAex, Ripple China, Zebpay, Bithumb, Coinone, BitBay, OKEx and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

