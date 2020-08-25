Xylem Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,636 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,488% compared to the average volume of 103 call options.
In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,663,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 13.4% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 34.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,527,000 after buying an additional 76,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 45.8% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.
NYSE XYL opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. Xylem has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.64.
About Xylem
Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.
