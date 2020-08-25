XYO (XYO) Market Cap Hits $7.78 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, BitMart, YoBit and DEx.top. During the last seven days, XYO has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $7.78 million and $63,154.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, KuCoin, BitMart, DEx.top, DDEX, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

