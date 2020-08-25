Yakira Capital Management Inc. Acquires 45,050 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 117.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,050 shares during the period. Loews accounts for 1.3% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Loews by 5.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,213,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,198,000 after purchasing an additional 990,874 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Loews by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,315,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,414,000 after buying an additional 748,151 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 8,118.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 376,470 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 736,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,660,000 after acquiring an additional 238,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 29.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,042,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,316,000 after acquiring an additional 237,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 105,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,341,790.99. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 242,743,157 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,950,097.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 348,093 shares of company stock worth $11,400,428 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

L traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,066. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.76. Loews Co. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 9.09%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th.

L has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.