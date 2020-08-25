Yakira Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 122,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,079,000. Legg Mason makes up 2.7% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Legg Mason at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 1,084.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 724,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,401,000 after purchasing an additional 663,504 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 73,922 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 3,416.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 81,047 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Legg Mason by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 223,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $11,171,730.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,644,839.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 648,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $32,395,936.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,420 shares in the company, valued at $37,106,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Legg Mason presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Shares of NYSE LM remained flat at $$49.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4,718,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,192. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.20. Legg Mason Inc has a 1 year low of $33.99 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $666.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.92 million. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Legg Mason’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

