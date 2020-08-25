Yakira Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 250,000 LF Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:LFAC)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LF Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:LFAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,000. LF Capital Acquisition makes up about 1.2% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.61% of LF Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in shares of LF Capital Acquisition by 120.3% in the second quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,101,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after buying an additional 601,646 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in LF Capital Acquisition by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 998,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in LF Capital Acquisition by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 658,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 395,747 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in LF Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,831,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In other LF Capital Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 346,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $3,679,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFAC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.56. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,303. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69. LF Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

LF Capital Acquisition Profile

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying and evaluating opportunities for the acquisition of assets or business with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

