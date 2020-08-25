Yakira Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 51,000 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000. 58.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com during the first quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 58.com by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of 58.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 58.com in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of 58.com during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Get 58.com alerts:

Shares of 58.com stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $55.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,340. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. 58.com Inc has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $69.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.09.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The information services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 58.com had a net margin of 61.33% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $361.37 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that 58.com Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

WUBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised 58.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. New Street Research downgraded 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.