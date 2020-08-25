Yakira Capital Management Inc. Buys 65,018 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,018 shares during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C accounts for 1.6% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,339,000 after buying an additional 920,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,413,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020,257 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,977,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,159,000 after purchasing an additional 648,841 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,416,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,019,000 after buying an additional 114,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DISCK. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of DISCK remained flat at $$20.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,239,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Discovery Inc Series C has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.