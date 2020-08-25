Yakira Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCI. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 45,354.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 999,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 997,795 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 640.6% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,793,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,545 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 998,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after buying an additional 544,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.29. 10,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,295. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30.

About Andina Acquisition Corp. III

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to have a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

