Yakira Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 259.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 101.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 145.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 134.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,972. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMTD traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,718,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,407. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average is $38.20.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 32.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

