Yakira Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 257,894 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty accounts for about 2.2% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RQI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 139,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 101,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 561,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 122,277 shares during the last quarter.

RQI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 528,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,819. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

