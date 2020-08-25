Yakira Capital Management Inc. Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,726 shares during the period. Advanced Disposal Services comprises about 2.2% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 145,101 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 24.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 543,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,833,000 after purchasing an additional 106,712 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter.

ADSW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advanced Disposal Services from $33.00 to $30.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of ADSW stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 378,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,865. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.10, a P/E/G ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

