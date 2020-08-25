Yakira Capital Management Inc. Has $6.49 Million Stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 231.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,427 shares during the period. LogMeIn makes up 2.9% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of LogMeIn worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in LogMeIn by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,793,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,032,000 after purchasing an additional 835,778 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 298.7% during the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,471,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,551,000 after buying an additional 1,102,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,582 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,088,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,616,000 after acquiring an additional 817,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in LogMeIn in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,824,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOGM. Zacks Investment Research raised LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.15.

LogMeIn stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.02. 262,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,979. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LogMeIn Inc has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 477.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.74.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $350.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.95 million. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

LogMeIn Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

