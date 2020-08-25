Yakira Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.36 Million in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 377.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Warburg Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

QGEN stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.78. 1,073,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,348. Qiagen NV has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $52.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,726.00, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.54.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Qiagen had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Qiagen NV will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

