Yakira Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) by 539.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,451 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HFRO. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,973,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,885,000 after acquiring an additional 157,361 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,005,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 20,332 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 17.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 28,905 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 169,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 30,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 862.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 38,954 shares during the period.

Shares of HFRO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.85. 253,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,913. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%.

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

