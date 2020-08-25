Yakira Capital Management Inc. Sells 292,654 Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 292,654 shares during the period. Cornerstone Total Return Fund makes up approximately 1.9% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned 1.03% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 1,091.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,324,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,605,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CRF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.64. 389,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,836. Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1796 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.26%.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

