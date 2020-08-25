Yakira Capital Management Inc. Sells 86,721 Shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86,721 shares during the period. Verso makes up 1.4% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of Verso worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Verso in the first quarter worth approximately $7,084,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 777,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 298,020 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verso in the 1st quarter valued at $2,663,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 793,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 132,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Verso in the 2nd quarter worth $789,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.41. 173,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,121. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.89. Verso Corp has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $19.49.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $1.74. Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $268.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Verso Corp will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

VRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BWS Financial lowered Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Verso from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

