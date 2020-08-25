Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.42 Million Position in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Delphi Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Delphi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,303,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the first quarter worth $21,279,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 135.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,954 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delphi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $20,172,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $17,399,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLPH. Oppenheimer began coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delphi Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Delphi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

NYSE DLPH traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $17.43. 1,562,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.71. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.30. Delphi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.