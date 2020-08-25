Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.51 Million Position in Therapeutics Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:BRLIU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Therapeutics Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:BRLIU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Therapeutics Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,003,000.

Get Therapeutics Acquisition alerts:

BRLIU traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,067. Therapeutics Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Therapeutics Acquisition Company Profile

Brilliant Acquisition Corporation operates as a blank check company. It focuses on acquiring; engaging in share exchange and share reconstruction; purchasing the assets; entering into contractual arrangements; and engaging in similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, China.

See Also: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRLIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Therapeutics Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:BRLIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Therapeutics Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Therapeutics Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.