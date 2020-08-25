YAM (YAM) Price Tops $0.0336 on Top Exchanges

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last week, YAM has traded down 95.3% against the U.S. dollar. One YAM token can now be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges. YAM has a total market cap of $962,801.99 and $12,119.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00123605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.31 or 0.01650585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00186807 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000858 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00146169 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000146 BTC.

YAM’s total supply is 32,575,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,619,369 tokens. YAM’s official website is yam.finance.

