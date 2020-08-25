Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Cadence Bancorp posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $184.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.02 million. Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 38.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

NYSE CADE opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.63%.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Evans bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Also, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $122,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,560 shares of company stock valued at $175,551 over the last 90 days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Cadence Bancorp by 564.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

