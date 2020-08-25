Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.52. CBRE Group posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. Cfra downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.39. 1,277,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04. CBRE Group has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $64.75.

In other news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,043,445.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,776,447.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,027,609.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,861,755.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,958,254 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,886,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 35,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 707,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

