Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) to announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is ($0.12). First Horizon National posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon National.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $511.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.52 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on FHN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on First Horizon National from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.

Shares of First Horizon National stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. First Horizon National has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 218.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,103,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,078,000 after buying an additional 2,813,651 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 1st quarter worth about $20,183,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon National by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,036,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,496 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,275,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in First Horizon National by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,579,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,145 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon National (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.