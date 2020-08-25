Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.25). Myriad Genetics posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 512.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MYGN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. King Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 367.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.35. 765,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.29. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $35.29.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

