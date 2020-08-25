Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.41. United States Cellular posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.55. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USM shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on United States Cellular from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of USM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 126,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,741. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average is $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.58.

In other United States Cellular news, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $1,366,800.00. Also, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,291,085.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,161 shares of company stock worth $3,872,484 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 349.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 762.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

