Zacks: Analysts Expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. First Community reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. First Community had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Community from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Community currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

First Community stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.82. 18,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $91.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Community during the second quarter valued at $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in First Community during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Community by 45.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Community during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

