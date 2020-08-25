Zacks: Analysts Expect Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Noble Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.01). Noble Energy reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 180%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Noble Energy.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

NBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Argus cut Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Noble Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on Noble Energy from $10.25 to $10.10 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.35.

Shares of NYSE NBL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. 5,103,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,657,176. Noble Energy has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Noble Energy by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,331,392 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after buying an additional 761,229 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Noble Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,796 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Noble Energy by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,856,312 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 348,300 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Noble Energy by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 686,207 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 367,800 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

